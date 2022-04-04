Simpson Thacher Names New Chair For First Time In 9 Years

By Aebra Coe (April 4, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A partner who advises several private equity powerhouses has been elected as Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's new chair, replacing Bill Dougherty, who has served in the position for nearly a decade, the firm announced Monday. Alden Millard, a finance attorney in Simpson Thacher's banking and credit practice who has spent his entire legal career at the firm, took the reins on Monday after Dougherty spent the last nine years in the executive committee chair. "For nearly 140 years, Simpson Thacher has exemplified legal excellence," Millard said in a statement Monday. "I am excited to build upon [Bill Dougherty's] many achievements and the firm's strong foundation as...

