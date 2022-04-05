UK Plans To Boost Crypto-Assets In Bid To Be Global Hub

By Najiyya Budaly (April 5, 2022, 11:54 AM BST) -- The government has set out plans to promote Britain as a global hub for digital assets by proposing regulation for stablecoins and working with the Royal Mint on a non-fungible token. HM Treasury has announced plans to work with The Royal Mint, which produces coins for circulation in Britain, on a non-fungible token — or NFT — during the summer. (iStockphoto.com/gesrey) HM Treasury announced plans on Monday that included bringing stablecoins within Britain's financial regulations so that they could be used by consumers to make payments. Stablecoins, such as Meta's Diem project — which has been sold off — are pegged to fiat...

