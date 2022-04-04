TTAB Sets New Precedent On Handbag Design Genericness

By Tiffany Hu (April 4, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has recently made a ruling precedential where the board rejected a request by the founder of fashion brand Cult Gaia to register the popular bamboo "Ark" handbag as a product design because it was too generic. A January decision that rejected Cult Gaia founder Jasmin Larian's application for trade dress rights in the brand's Ark bag for being generic and alternatively lacking in acquired distinctiveness has been redesignated as precedential, the TTAB said in a March 29 filing. Olivera Medenica of Dunnington Bartholow & Miller LLP, an attorney for Larian's company, told Law360 in an...

