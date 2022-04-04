ITC Nixes Probe Into Coke Zero Sweetener Maker's IP Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (April 4, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission refused to disturb a judge's determination that foreign importers weren't violating chemical giant Celanese's artificial sweetener patents, according to a notice from the trade agency. In rapping Celanese International Corporation's claims in January, Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney had urged the ITC to stop probing the company's claims that nearly two dozen rivals were importing sweeteners that infringed on patents covering the process to produce its brand of Ace-K, which Celanese said is used in Coke Zero. Celanese had protested Judge Cheney's findings, but couldn't convince a panel of ITC commissioners that the judge had...

