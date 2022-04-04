Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 4, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Last week Delaware Chancery Court watchers learned that Tesla CEO Elon Musk may finally go to trial over his multibillion-dollar pay package, reality TV star Julia Haart is no longer acting CEO of a New York modeling and talent agency, and shareholder Carl Icahn was thwarted once again in his attempt to take over Southwest Gas. Other Chancery Court highlights include a SPAC suing its $556 million deal target, a $40.5 million yoga fee, and a gleeful court reference to "The Maltese Falcon." For all those who have been struggling to keep up, here's a wrap-up of the news last week...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS