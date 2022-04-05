Maynard Cooper Grows In Florida With Boutique Merger

By Adrian Cruz (April 5, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale is merging with the Central Florida boutique firm Swann Hadley Stump Dietrich & Spears PA, bringing 13 new attorneys experienced in areas such as real estate, banking and corporate work, the firm said Monday. Swann Hadley, based in the Orlando suburb of Winter Park, will become part of Maynard Cooper on May 1, becoming the firm's second location in Florida. It opened a Miami office in 2020. Paul Dietrich, a shareholder at Swann Hadley who will be managing partner of the Winter Park office, told Law360 on Tuesday that Swann Hadley wasn't actively seeking a merger...

