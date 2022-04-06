Ex-Pinsent Masons' Lawyer Joins Mayer Brown In Germany

By Irene Madongo (April 6, 2022, 3:36 PM BST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has appointed former Pinsent Masons lawyer Susanne Lenz as a partner at its Frankfurt office, as the law firm moves to strengthen its capital markets practice in Europe. Lenz, who qualified in Germany and New York and is licensed to practice in both jurisdictions, advises issuers and underwriters on private placements, market flotations, dual listings and debt offerings, Mayer Brown said on Monday. The new recruit will focus on equity and debt capital market transactions in Germany and the U.S., further broadening the firm's capabilities in advising on initial public offerings, Mayer Brown said. Patrick Scholl, who heads...

