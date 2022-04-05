Little Things Add Up To Winning Trials, Georgia Judges Say

By Rosie Manins (April 5, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Framing a case as a simple story, rehearsing arguments, keeping cross-examination short and preparing a backup plan are easy ways for attorneys to maximize their chances of winning at trial, Georgia judges say. Speaking at the American Bar Association's Bench and Bar Academy in Atlanta on Tuesday, two Georgia judges shared their tips with lawyers for effective trial techniques. Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe of the State Superior Court of Fulton County and Judge Eric A. Richardson of the State Court of Fulton County, with a combined 21 years on the bench, say that sometimes, it's the little things that make a...

