Health Providers Must Avoid COVID Reimbursement Missteps

By Judy Waltz and Olivia King (April 7, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT) -- One Health Resources and Services Administration program, "COVID-19 Claims Reimbursement to Health Care Providers and Facilities for Testing, Treatment, and Vaccine Administration for the Uninsured," has been a huge source of funding for COVID-19 services during the public health emergency. The HRSA uninsured program has paid approximately $18 billion in claims, including approximately $11.4 billion for testing, $5.85 billion for treatment and $1.6 billion for vaccines.[1] Over the last few weeks, the HRSA stopped accepting claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment claims, as well as for COVID-19 vaccination claims.[2] The program was funded by federal legislation, including the Families First Coronavirus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS