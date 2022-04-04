Justice Breyer's Statutory Interpretation Swan Song?

By Jimmy Hoover (April 4, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- As he approaches the end of his U.S. Supreme Court career, Justice Stephen Breyer has seen his context-centered approach to reading law give way to a stricter "textualism" now embraced by even the court's other liberals. That was no more apparent than a recent statutory interpretation case in which he found himself the lone dissenter. Justice Breyer used his dissent in Thursday's case, Badgerow v. Walters, as a lament of sorts for how far the court has strayed from the days when the intent of the lawmakers who wrote the law and the policy implications of a court decision were chief...

