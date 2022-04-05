EPA Can't Wash Away Water Pollution Enforcement Suit

By Isaac Monterose (April 5, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge refused on Monday to let the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency escape an Oregon environmentalist group's suit over the state's allegedly abandoned water cleaning program, ruling that the EPA had a nondiscretionary duty to pick up the slack after Oregon failed to come up with clean up plans for the state's list of polluted waters in a timely manner. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez sided with Northwest Environmental Advocates and said that the EPA had a nondiscretionary duty to make Oregon create those plans, known as "total daily maximum loads." According to the environmentalists' suit filed in...

