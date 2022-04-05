Top Firms Back Drive To Boost Pensions Involvement

By Irene Madongo (April 5, 2022, 3:16 PM BST) -- Pension providers and retirement savings plans representing more than 40 million people have thrown their weight behind a new push to give savers a better understanding their retirement income, amid concerns about the low level of interaction. Aviva, Royal London, Scottish Widows and NOW: Pensions, a master trust, are among 15 sponsors of the campaign to encourage people to engage more with their retirement savings, two trade bodies for the sector said on Tuesday. The sponsors have invested at least £1 million (£1.3 million) in the drive, which will be held between autumn and winter for three years. The campaign will appear in...

