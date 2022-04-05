5th Circ. Asks For Precedent Backing Court Prayer Policy

By Michelle Casady (April 5, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday asked a Texas justice of the peace for the precedent that supports his argument that prayers opening his court proceedings don't violate the Constitution because they are conducted by chaplains from various religious backgrounds and aren't mandatory. The three-judge panel also questioned during oral arguments what evidence exists to support a claim from a nonprofit that advocates for the separation of church and state that the prayers represent a form of coercion. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt in May ruled that Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack's practice violates the establishment clause of the...

