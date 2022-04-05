Latham Adds Ex-Assistant AG To Its Antitrust Practice In DC

By Jack Rodgers (April 5, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has added the one-time top antitrust attorney in former President Donald Trump's U.S. Department of Justice to its antitrust and trial department in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Makan Delrahim, who was confirmed as assistant attorney general by the U.S. Senate in 2017 by a 73-21 vote, joins the firm as a partner after most recently serving as a chairperson of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Working Party 3 until January of last year. The firm noted that while Delrahim is currently a resident of its Washington, D.C. office, he is looking to expand...

