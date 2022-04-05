FCA Tells Jurors Plastics Manager Was Insider Dealing

By Christopher Crosby (April 5, 2022, 4:06 PM BST) -- A former manager at a plastic packaging supplier and his friend made thousands profiting from insider trading when the company bought a rival for £261 million ($342.5 million) in 2016, prosecutors told jurors as the men's trial opened Tuesday. Stuart Bayes, 56, and his friend Jonathan Swann, 51, appeared at Southwark Crown Court accused of trading shares in British Polythene Industries PLC before an announcement in June 2016 that it was being bought by plastic packaging supplier RPC Group PLC. The Financial Conduct Authority alleges that Bayes, who earned £70,000 working at RPC subsidiary RPC Bebo, and Swann — a golfing...

