Windfall Tax On Profits Would Help Consumers, Panel Told

By Stephen Cooper (April 5, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Corporations that use rising profits to enrich their shareholders and executives instead of passing on their wealth as lower prices for consumers should incur a windfall profits tax, some witnesses told Senate lawmakers Tuesday. Witnesses told Senate lawmakers Tuesday that wealthy companies could choose to absorb the impact of rising inflation, rather than charging consumers more to boost executive pay and shareholder wealth. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) In testimony before the Senate Budget Committee, witnesses including former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich told lawmakers that wealthy companies could choose to absorb the impact of rising inflation, rather than charging consumers more in order to boost...

