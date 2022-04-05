2 Firms Rep Health Improvement Co.'s $2B Take Private Deal

By McCord Pagan (April 5, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Health improvement company Tivity Health said Tuesday it's agreed to be purchased by private equity firm Stone Point Capital in a $2 billion deal guided by Bass Berry & Sims PLC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Franklin, Tennessee-based Tivity Health will be taken private off the Nasdaq at $32.50 per share, a 20% premium to its 90-day average share price ending April 4, according to a statement. "Stone Point recognizes the value of our brands, our well-known senior fitness and health improvement platform, and our world-class team. In the past two years, we have strengthened the business and look forward to...

