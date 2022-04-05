Norton Rose Picks Up 11 Blackwell Burke Attys In Minneapolis

By Jack Karp (April 5, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has added 11 lawyers, including four partners, to its Minneapolis office from trial boutique firm Blackwell Burke PA, the global firm announced Tuesday. Jerry Alcazar, S. Jamal Faleel, Benjamin W. Hulse and Mary S. Young joined Norton Rose as partners, largely focusing on commercial litigation, product liability and mass torts, according to the announcement. "We are pleased and excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright, where we will continue to provide unmatched service for our clients in the Twin Cities and on a national scale," Young said in the announcement. "We are thrilled that our team is remaining together...

