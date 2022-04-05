Possible Insurer Claims Eyed Ahead Of Condo Collapse Talks

By Nathan Hale (April 5, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Florida state judge handling litigation over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse said Tuesday he would order insurers for the victims and condo association to attend mediation on their claims against the builders of a neighboring tower unless the insurers waive potential claims against them. Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Michael A. Hanzman agreed to the provision for the April 27 and 28 mediation after initially expressing skepticism during a Zoom hearing he called to question the request from defendants 8701 Collins Development LLC, Terra Group LLC, Terra World Investments LLC and John Moriarty & Associates of Florida Inc. "Have they...

