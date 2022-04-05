Fed. Circ. Wonders If Lehman's Spirit Lives On, Even In Booze

By Christopher Cole (April 5, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An inquisitive Federal Circuit panel sought to pin down Tuesday whether a small liquor company should be allowed to lampoon the Lehman Brothers name on whiskey bottles 14 years after the investment bank's collapse or whether its name carries on as a protected trademark. Barclays Capital Inc., which bought Lehman at fire-sale prices after the bank's 2008 implosion and has since sought to wind down Lehman's assets, claims that Tiger Lily Ventures Ltd.'s effort to stamp the name on a sarcasm-laden distilled spirit amounts to trademark infringement because Lehman has not totally ceased operations and the whiskey bottles could lead some...

