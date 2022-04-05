Queens Tenant Atty Orgs Say They Can't Take Cases In April

By Emma Whitford (April 5, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Low-income tenants facing eviction in Queens may not be able to match with a free lawyer this month because the three major legal service providers assigned to the New York City borough have no or limited ability to take them on, the providers said Tuesday. Legal service providers in Queens say they have no, or limited, capacity to take on clients facing eviction this month. The Legal Aid Society and New York Legal Assistance Group said in a joint statement that they will not be accepting new clients in the borough for the rest of the month, starting April 5, because...

