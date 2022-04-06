Hyman Phelps & McNamara Co-Founder Dies At 83

By Adam Lidgett (April 6, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- James R. Phelps, one of the founders of food and drug-focused law firm Hyman Phelps & McNamara PC, has died at 83 years of age, the firm has said. "He wasn't a street fighter type of litigator, nor was he a white shoe litigator; he was somewhere in between," Paul Hyman, whom Phelps started the firm with along with Bob Dormer, told Law360 on Wednesday. "He had dignity and presence." The firm's Monday announcement said Phelps died April 2, and is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. Phelps had a long history in the food and drug world, having worked...

