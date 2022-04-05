Jackson Addresses Host Of IP Issues In Guarded Comments

By Ryan Davis (April 5, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson largely deflected questions about patent eligibility, inventions created by artificial intelligence, venue for patent cases and other intellectual property issues in written responses to senators, but she did shed some light on her thinking. The D.C. Circuit judge, who is awaiting a confirmation vote by the U.S. Senate, on Friday submitted 330 pages of responses to questions from lawmakers, including dozens about patent and copyright law. Judge Jackson's comments mostly ended with identical language: "It would be inappropriate for me, as a pending judicial nominee and a sitting federal judge, to comment further."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS