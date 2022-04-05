Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Tomorrow Is A New Day,' Theranos Judge Tells Balwani Atty

By Dorothy Atkins (April 5, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Days after their tense exchange, an attorney for former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani apologized to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Tuesday for burdening the court with "more paper" related to admitting certain evidence, prompting the judge to let bygones be bygones with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Before trial began Tuesday morning, Judge Davila told Balwani's counsel, Jeffrey Bruce Coopersmith of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, that he noticed the defense team had filed a motion late Monday evening asking him to admit exhibits related to former Theranos lab director Mark Pandori's cross-examination.

The documents at issue came...

