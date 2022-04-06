Fed. Circ. Seeks Rehearing Responses In IP Amendment Fight

By Britain Eakin (April 6, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday asked Lectrosonics Inc. and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to respond to a rehearing petition from Zaxcom Inc., which is seeking to undo portions of panel decisions affirming the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's determination that the original claims in three of its wireless audio recording patents are invalid. The appeals court said responses from Lectrosonics and the USPTO, which intervened in the appeal to defend the PTAB decisions, are due by April 20. The invitation to respond came a day after Lectrosonics filed its own rehearing petition asking the full court to review separate parts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS