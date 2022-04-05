Ethereum Scaling Biz Boba Network Worth $1.5B In Series A

By Charlie Innis (April 5, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Boba Network, a platform aiming to boost Ethereum's transaction processing capabilities, said Tuesday that it nabbed $45 million from investors and hit a $1.5 billion valuation. The participants in the now-closed Series A included crypto exchanges Crypto.com, Huobi and BitMark, in addition to several cryptocurrency funds and investment firms, such as Infinite Capital, Shima Capital, DeFi Tech and M13. Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana, self-help book author Tony Robbins, and Dreamers VC, a venture capital firm co-founded by actor Will Smith and Japanese soccer player Keisuke Honda, were also among the round's nearly 400 investors, according to the announcement. The fresh...

