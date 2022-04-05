EPA Proposes Ban On Most Common Type Of Asbestos

By Morgan Conley (April 5, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it is proposing to ban the most prevalent variety of asbestos in what would be the first asbestos risk management rule issued since the Toxic Substances Control Act was amended under the Obama administration. The EPA announced it is moving forward with prohibiting the importation and use of chrysotile asbestos, the only known form of asbestos that's currently imported, processed, or distributed for use in the United States, according to the agency. The EPA said the proposed rule is the first risk management rule issued under a new process established through the Frank R....

