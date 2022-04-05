Qualcomm Finally Beats Fla. Chip Patent Suit

By Andrew Karpan (April 5, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm has beat the latest patent lawsuit facing the chipmaker in Florida federal court, this one over patents owned by a small rival that covers wireless technology, with a judge's ruling that the Federal Circuit had already resolved the issue over five years ago. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron handed down the last word in ParkerVision Inc.'s latest patent lawsuit against Qualcomm, a giant in the tech world that the Jacksonville-based ParkerVision accuses of selling integrated circuits that infringe on patents the company owns that date to the late 1990s. The companies have been fighting over this in Florida federal...

