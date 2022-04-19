DEA Tells DC Circ. 'Hot' Hemp Is Fair Game For Enforcement

By Sam Reisman (April 19, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday grilled attorneys for a hemp industry trade group to identify what exactly about U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration regulations they found unlawful, while the agency reaffirmed its position that the rules were in sync with the federal statute legalizing hemp. In the 2020 interim final rule at issue in the appeal, the DEA said any hemp derivative would still be considered a Schedule I substance if it went over the legal limit of psychoactive THC, a position that counsel for the agency asserted during oral arguments Tuesday. Attorney Sarah Carroll, representing the government, told the panel,...

