Gibson Dunn Adds Former FTC Chief Of Staff In DC

By Jack Rodgers (April 6, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a partner to three of its practice groups who previously worked for eight years with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the firm announced Tuesday. Svetlana S. Gans joins the firm in Washington, D.C., after most recently serving as vice president and associate general counsel at the industry group NCTA — the Internet & Television Association, the firm said. Gans will join a trio of practice groups, including antitrust and competition; privacy, cybersecurity and data innovation; and public policy. Ashlie Beringer, who is co-chair of the firm's privacy, cybersecurity and data innovation group, said in a statement...

