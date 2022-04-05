Ex-Oil Exec Gets 3 Years For $100M Revenue-Fraud Scam

By Max Jaeger (April 5, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A former North Dakota oil executive was sentenced to three years in prison for fraudulently pumping up revenue reports in a $100 million scheme that tanked his company and cost investors $886 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Joseph A. Kostelecky must also pay $406.2 million in restitution and forfeit more than $50,000, according to a judgment entered by U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor. Prosecutors wanted 20 years, and Kostelecky's lawyers asked for less than 10, arguing in a sentencing submission that even a five-year term would be a "death sentence" for the 61-year-old due to unspecified...

