Cannabis Co. Director Sues Partner Over Fraud Suit Threat

By Sarah Jarvis (April 6, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Colorado businessman has asked a Missouri federal court to clarify he has no duty to fund a cannabis company where he is a director and minority shareholder, accusing the company's other director of refusing to safeguard his investment and threatening to sue after he discussed leaving the venture. Matthew D. Wolf said in a lawsuit filed Monday that Daniel N. Altmann, who has a 51% ownership stake in Botannis Labs Mo. Corp. Inc., never signed a proposed shareholder agreement Wolf had allegedly sought to protect his investment and intellectual property. Wolf said that after plans for the company fell apart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS