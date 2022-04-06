Greenberg Traurig Lures Florida IP Pair From Akerman

By Madison Arnold (April 6, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has snagged two West Palm Beach shareholders from Akerman LLP to bolster the firm's intellectual property and technology work. Michael K. Dixon and Roy P. Zachariah moved to Greenberg Traurig as a response to client demand caused by an increase in corporate litigation in Florida, the firm said Tuesday. Both attorneys have engineering experience they lean on to help clients obtain and defend patents and avoid infringement. "All of our clients now have IP [needs]. It's sort of gone beyond just the tech world. And so the ability to offer this kind of local expertise to our clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS