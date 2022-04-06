Addressing Problematic Drinking In The Legal Profession

By Anne Brafford (April 6, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Since April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, it's a good time for the legal profession to turn its attention to prevention and treatment of risky drinking and alcohol use disorders. It's not news that lawyers may be prone to risky drinking. A 2016 study based on surveys of 12,825 practicing lawyers from across the U.S. found that 21% of participants qualified as problem drinkers.[1] Problematic drinking was particularly high for lawyers under age 30 — especially men — in junior and senior associate positions at private firms. Participants who were problematic drinkers were much more likely to have higher symptoms of depression,...

