Mitigating Antitrust Risk In Decentralized Autonomous Orgs

By Susannah Torpey and Blake Pittell (April 12, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The proliferation of blockchain applications has enabled the creation of decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs. DAOs offer the promise of delivering pro-competitive benefits, such as increased efficiencies and lower costs, to members of these organizations, as well as to consumers. In the rush to market, however, it is important not to overlook antitrust risks. Failing to ensure your DAO design does not restrain competition or enable collusive activities risks erasing any first-mover advantage and having the organization shut down as a whole. Founders of DAOs and their in-house counsel need to take the proper precautions by auditing the DAO's design, implementing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS