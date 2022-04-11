What Microcaptive Reporting Ruling May Mean For The IRS

By Samuel Lauricia (April 11, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- On March 21, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee issued an injunction in CIC Services LLC v. Internal Revenue Service, barring the IRS from enforcing disclosure and reporting obligations under IRS Notice 2016-66,[1] which designated Internal Revenue Code Section 831(b) microcaptive transactions as transactions of interest.[2] Transactions of interest are transactions the IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury have defined as having the potential for tax avoidance or evasion. The IRS notice and resulting designations required CIC, a captive insurance risk management company since 2005, to file material adviser disclosure statements with the IRS. Failure to make...

