Pension Schemes 'Could Plough £100B' Into UK Infrastructure

By Martin Croucher (April 6, 2022, 2:31 PM BST) -- The pensions sector could potentially invest more than £100 billion ($131 billion) into British infrastructure by 2030, a retirement consultancy said on Wednesday, as the government looks at ways to free up cash for economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic. Hymans Robertson said that investment in infrastructure could result in 20% better retirement benefits for defined contribution savers. The government has said it is considering whether to make changes to a cap on charges for retirement savers as it seeks to encourage pension plans to invest in more illiquid assets such as infrastructure. Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that a "big...

