Pensions Advisers Flag Market Risks, Fears Of Clients

By Ronan Barnard (April 6, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- More than half of financial advisers report that clients with pensions savings are worried about running out of money during retirement as economic conditions become more volatile, a study revealed on Wednesday. The survey, by U.K. financial services company Aegon, shows that 53% of 212 financial advisers reported that their clients had concerns about whether their pension funds would last through their entire retirement. Advisers said that the most commonly reported hope for their clients is maintaining the living standards they enjoyed in employment. Two thirds, 66%, reported this as the main priority for savers. The survey was conducted in December 2021....

