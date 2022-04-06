Gov't Clarifies Fix For Gender Pensions Shortfall

By Martin Croucher (April 6, 2022, 12:21 PM BST) -- The government published guidance on Wednesday that will allow trustees to move forward with correcting historical shortfalls in pension payments for women. HM Revenue & Customs published its first newsletter on so-called guaranteed minimum pension, or GMP, equalization. Experts say the document resolves uncertainties in the market that have arisen since a landmark High Court ruling in 2020. Pension experts have said that £1.5 billion could be owed as a result of the ruling. The HMRC guidance clarifies the rules for trustees in making top-up or lump-sum payments to people in Britain who have been affected and outlines the tax rules for...

