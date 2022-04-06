EU Challenges Tax Laws In Germany, Spain

By Todd Buell (April 6, 2022, 11:23 AM EDT) -- The European Union's executive arm challenged tax laws in Germany and Spain on Wednesday, saying part of Germany's law on withholding taxes and Spain's system for tax payment violate EU law. The European Commission said it is sending a formal notice to Germany regarding its law on dividends and interest paid to charities. It also announced it is sending a reasoned opinion to Spain — the last step before the taking the case to the European Court of Justice — because its law stops people from paying tax by direct debit if their bank account is in another EU country. Under German law,...

