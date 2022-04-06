Hemp Seed Co., Grower Settle $3M Delivery Dispute

By Sarah Jarvis (April 6, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal magistrate judge has conditionally tossed a suit that cannabis seed company Phylos Bioscience Inc. filed against hemp grower Silver Lion Farms LLC for allegedly breaking its promise to accept all of a nearly $3 million seed order, noting the parties reached a settlement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo signed off on the two-page conditional dismissal order Tuesday, noting the settlement agreement "includes payment obligations of the defendant, which defendant must complete by no later than April 15, 2024." The conditional dismissal will be converted into a final dismissal with prejudice when Silver Lion Farms completes its payment...

