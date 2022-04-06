Del. Judge Sends Zohar Liquidation Plan To Creditors For Vote

By Rick Archer (April 6, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Zohar funds Wednesday got the go-ahead from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to send their Chapter 11 liquidation plan to their creditors for a vote, with updates to deal with the pending sale of MD Helicopters Inc., one of the last companies remaining in their portfolio. At a brief virtual hearing, Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens gave her final approval to the latest disclosure statement submitted by Zohar III Corp. and its affiliates, which sets a June 1 date for the confirmation hearing for a plan to distribute the assets from the sale of Zohar's portfolio of companies and draw the four-year-old...

