PTAB Axes Bulk Of Circuit Patent In Semiconductor IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (April 6, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated the bulk of claims Analog Devices Inc. challenged in a Xilinx Inc. circuit patent, marking the last development in the infringement fight playing out between the parties in Delaware district court. In a decision Tuesday, the board said seven claims were both obvious and anticipated in light of existing technology. On the claim it upheld, claim 6, the board said Analog Devices failed to show that a 2003 paper authored by Xilinx employees — including the inventor of the patent at issue — anticipates one of claim 6's key elements. That claim element...

