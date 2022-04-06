Bankrupt Chilean Dam Project May Seek Votes On Ch. 11 Plan

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 6, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Chilean dam project Alto Maipo got court permission Wednesday to solicit votes from creditors on its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization after overcoming most objections from creditors, an ad hoc committee of tort claimants and the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Karen B. Owens of the District of Delaware approved the dam operator's revised disclosure statement and updated restructuring support agreement at a virtual hearing Wednesday after overruling the outstanding objections. Amendments filed Monday to the restructuring support agreement, or RSA, "fully resolved" the objections from the official committee of unsecured creditors and "significantly narrowed"...

