Haynes And Boone Adds New Insurance Partner To DC Office

By Josh Liberatore (April 6, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has added another insurance litigator as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Wednesday. Cristen Rose joins Haynes and Boone after more than nine years at Paley Rothman, where she was a principal in the Bethesda, Maryland-based boutique firm's insurance recovery and regulatory law and litigation practices. Rose's insurance litigation experience includes complex construction, agricultural-related liability, heavy metals, climate change and coronavirus claims, according to a news release. She has also represented major manufacturers and Fortune 100 companies in cases involving product liability, false advertising and unfair trade practice claims. At Haynes and Boone,...

