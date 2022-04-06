FINRA Warns Of Evolving 'Boiler Room' Stock Scams

By Katryna Perera (April 6, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority put out a public warning against evolving "boiler room" stock scams Wednesday, saying cold calling operations are still being used to pitch dubious investment schemes. The agency released guidelines on how to identify boiler room scams and what consumers can do to protect themselves, stating that one of the best tactics to use is to ignore phone calls from unknown phone numbers. "One of the best ways to avoid unsolicited calls and potential scams is to equip your phone with a caller ID device or service — and if the number is unknown to you, don't...

