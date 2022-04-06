Feds Recover $112K In Unpaid Overtime From Detroit Firm

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 6, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Detroit law firm was failing to pay its employees overtime and now has to cough up $112,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. McKeen & Associates PC, which specializes in medical malpractice and personal injury cases, was paying at least 36 of its administrative and support staff their salary, but was failing to pay them overtime wages, incorrectly classifying the workers as professionally exempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the agency said. The DOL's Wage and Hour Division found that the firm, which has offices in Detroit and South Haven, Michigan, and Ottawa, Ohio, deliberately misapplied overtime...

