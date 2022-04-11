Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Medical Facility Sues Centene Over COVID Testing

By Clarice Silber (April 11, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Murphy Medical Associates LLC, a Stamford, Connecticut-based medical facility, has sued managed care company Centene Corp. and its subsidiaries in a Connecticut federal court for more than $2 million for allegedly failing to reimburse the facility for COVID-19 testing.

Murphy Medical, Diagnostic and Medical Specialists of Greenwich LLC and Dr. Steven A.R. Murphy collectively filed the lawsuit on April 6 against Centene, and its subsidiaries Fidelis Care and WellCare Health Plans Inc, alleging eight counts of compensatory damages.

The suit notes that since March 9, 2020, the medical facility has provided COVID-19 testing and related services to more than 35,000 patients, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!