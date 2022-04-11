Conn. Medical Facility Sues Centene Over COVID Testing

By Clarice Silber (April 11, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Murphy Medical Associates LLC, a Stamford, Connecticut-based medical facility, has sued managed care company Centene Corp. and its subsidiaries in a Connecticut federal court for more than $2 million for allegedly failing to reimburse the facility for COVID-19 testing. Murphy Medical, Diagnostic and Medical Specialists of Greenwich LLC and Dr. Steven A.R. Murphy collectively filed the lawsuit on April 6 against Centene, and its subsidiaries Fidelis Care and WellCare Health Plans Inc, alleging eight counts of compensatory damages. The suit notes that since March 9, 2020, the medical facility has provided COVID-19 testing and related services to more than 35,000 patients, and...

