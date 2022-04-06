Chief Justice Co-Signs Kagan's Rebuke Of Shadow Docket

By Jimmy Hoover (April 6, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Justice Elena Kagan has made no secret of her distaste for how the U.S. Supreme Court has used the so-called shadow docket to decide controversial cases without full briefing or arguments. But Chief Justice John Roberts had largely managed to stay out of that debate — until he joined her latest dissent Wednesday. Justice Roberts and Justice Kagan's fellow liberals on the court signed onto her dissenting opinion Wednesday in a case over a Trump-era Clean Water Act rule. In an unsigned order handed down in the morning, the court's conservative majority granted a request from Republican states and industry groups...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS