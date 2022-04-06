EU Council Fell Short With Egypt Sanctions, Court Rules

By Silvia Martelli (April 6, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- The Council of the European Union fell short when imposing sanctions on a former Egyptian president and his family for misappropriating state funds, because it did not check that their right to a fair process had been upheld, a European Union court ruled Wednesday. The bloc's General Court said that the council had failed to verify that judicial processes in Egypt against former President Hosni Mubarak, who died in 2020, and five relatives over alleged misappropriation guaranteed their right to defense and to a fair process. The council should have carried out the checks before imposing sanctions and freezing orders on...

